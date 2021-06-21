Hilarious moment a silly husband tries on their dog's new shock collar - and gets zapped!

Watch the hilarious moment that a dog owner gets zapped by his dog's new shock collar after trying it on himself, much to the entertainment of his wife.Steve Yendle, 59, had bought a new shock collar for his dog Tilley and decided to try it out himself on June 10 before putting the collar on his pooch.Unbeknownst to poor Steve, his cheeky friend Paul Travis had sneakily turned the settings of the collar up to max power, meaning Steve would receive the most powerful shock possible.In a hilarious video clip filmed by Steve's wife Sandra, Steve can be seen holding the collar tight to his neck as Paul leans towards him and barks into the collar.A high pitched warning sound can be heard emitting from the collar before Steve receives an almighty shock that leaves him collapsing to the couch and groaning.Paul and Sandra can be heard laughing in the background as Steve swears and desperately tries to take the collar off in the living room of their home in Newport.Security guard Steve said: "It was awful, I felt it right down in my toes!"I just wanted to feel how the shock was but Paul had turned it all the way up and I never thought it would tingle all the way down to my feet!"The Yendle family have four dogs with this shock collar destined for their Patterdale Terrier Tilley but it will not be getting used following Steve's experiment with the accessory.Cleaner Sandra, 57, added: "Steve is one of the biggest jokes around, he'll try anything!"He loves his animals and wanted to try out the new bark collar but had no idea Paul had set it to the highest shock."It sure shocked him!"