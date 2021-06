Imran Khan overlooks China’s Uyghurs; Highlights Kashmir issue & western Islamophobia |Oneindia News

In a conversation with Axios journalist Jonathan Swan, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the prevalent Islamophobia in almost all parts of the world.

When asked about China's Uyghurs Muslim community, he mostly deviated the topic to the Kashmir issue in India.

