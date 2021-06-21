Father, daughter reunite ahead of Father's Day

OF A LIFETIME.

I’M RACHEL LOYD.WE HOPE ALL THE FATHERS ANDFATHER FIGURES OUT THERE...ARE HAVING AN *AMAZING DAY.AND TONIGHT...IN HONOR OF THEHOLIDAY...WE WANT TO BRING YOUTHE STORY OF...A FATHER’S DAYREUNION...MORE THAN *20 YEARS INTHE MAKING.FOX 4’S ROCHELLE ALLEYNE HAS THESTORY.00-100:26-0:310:48-0:562:21-2:30{PK}IT ALL STARTED WITH A QUESTIONABOUT *WHAT SHE WAS...((Annmarie Goff//Found fatherafter 30 years))"I didn’t even know whatnationality I was."AND AFTER BUYING A 23-AND-ME DNAKIT...29-YEAR-OLD ANNMARIE GOFF...WHOLIVES IN NEW YORK...WAS HIT WITHANOTHER QUESTION...((Annmarie Goff//Found fatherafter 30 years))"And then I said, ’Hey if Icould find that out, maybe Icould find him."THAT "HIM"...WOULD BE THE FATHERSHE NEVER KNEW...WHO WAS PRESUMED DEAD.((Annmarie Goff//Found fatherafter 30 years))"When I got the results back, Ihad all these first cousins andaunts and uncles and it saidthey were related to me and Ihad absolutely no idea how."THAT WAS 10 YEARS AGO...AFTER A DECADE OF DEEP DIVESTHROUGH ANCESTRY-DOT-COM ANDSOCIAL MEDIA...AN ANSWER...ALLTHE WAY IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA.((Frank Rizzi//Connected withdaughter after 30 years))"My aunt called me up lastAugust and told me was in NewYork in 1989 and 1990.

I toldher, I said ’Yeah, why?

Thepolice looking for me?

And shesaid ’No your daughter islooking for you.’ I said ’Comeagain?’ And she said ’Yes, youhave a daughter out there.’"AND AFTER 30 YEARS...FRANK RIZZI...*FINALLY METANNMARIE...THE VIDEO IS A LITTLE BLURRY...BUT THE EMOTION CAN’T BEMISTAKEN.((Frank Rizzi//Connected withdaughter after 30 years))((keep video playing overbites))"I always said, if I was able tohave a child I wanted to have agirl.

So I got one{butted t}((Annmarie Goff//Found fatherafter 30 years))"I started crying a little bit."SINCE THAT MEETING...THE TWO ARE EXPERIENCING A LOTOF "FIRSTS"...INCLUDING TODAY...((Annmarie Goff//Found fatherafter 30 years))Reporter: "What is it like fyou to say Happy Father’s Dayfor the first time this year?Annmarie: "Um.

My heart feelsfull and emotional."{butted t}((Frank Rizzi//Connected withdaughter after 30 years))"I had some family memberscalling me up for the first timeand saying ’Happy Father’s Day’and I’m not used to it."ANOTHER BIG ADJUSTMENT...FRANK IS HAVING TO GET A CRASHCOURSE...ON DAD JOKES.((Frank Rizzi//Connected withdaughter after 30 years))"Don’t have any jokes, but I’llthink of some.((Annmarie Goff//Found fatheafter 30 years))"I know a million corny jokes.So we’ll definitely trade jokesand I can help him out withhis."AND THE PAIR WILL HAVE PLENTY OFTIME TO PRACTICE...BECAUSE ANNMARIE AND HER FIANCEARE MOVING DOWN TO FLORIDA TO BECLOSER TO FRANK AND OTHER FAMILYMEMBERS.((Annmarie Goff//Found fatherafter 30 years))Annmarie: "Two weeks and fivedays."Reporter: "Not that you’recounting or anything right?Annmarie: "Yeah not that I’counting...(laughs)."SUCH A HEARTWARMING STORY....THANKS, ROCHELLE.

