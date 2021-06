June is National PTSD Awareness Month; Here's what you need to know

JUNE IS NATIONAL POST-TRAUMATICSTRESS DISORDER AWARENESSMONTH...THE C-D-C SAYS AN ESTIMATED ONEIN 11 PEOPLE WILL BE DIAGNOSEDWITH P-T-S-D IN THEIR LIFETIME.NEWS 5'S RENAE SKINNER JOINS USLIVE...AND RENAE -- I UNDERSTAND WOMENARE TWICE AS LIKELY AS MEN TOHAVE P-T-S-D??THAT'S RIGHT ABOUT 10 OUT OFEVERY 100 WOMEN DEVELOP PTSDSOMETIME IN THEIR LIVES COMPAREDTO ABOUT 4 OUT OF EVERY 100MEN..ANDTHE PANDEMIC DEFINETLY HASN'TMADE IT ANY EASIER FOR THOSE WHOSUFFER FROM THIS DISORDER.POST TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER,IS A PSYCHIATRIC DISORDER THATMAY OCCUR IN PEOPLE WHO HAVEEXPERIENCED OR WITNESSED ATRAUMATIC EVENT SUCH AS ANATURAL DISASTER, A SERIOUSACCIDENT, WAR OR COMABT, AND ISA CONDITION THAT'S FREQUENTLYASSOCIATED WITHVETERANS, AND THE ALARMINGSUICIDE RATE AMONG THEM.THE LATEST DATA SHOWS THE NUMBEROF VETERAN SUICIDES ROSE OVER 6PERCENT FROM 2005 TO 2018.THAT'S DESPITE A DECREASE IN THEVETERAN POPULATION DURING THESAME TIME.HEALTH EXPERTS SAY--PTSD SOME OFITS ROOT CAUSES HAVE NOTHING TODO WITH COMBAT.SOT--MARYALYCE TORPY CLINICALTHERAPISTA LOT OCCURS BEFORE AND OUTSIDEOF DEPLOYMENT BUTTED SIF YOU THINK YOU CAN USE SOMEHELP, GET SOME HELP.IT DOESN'T HURT TO TRY.IT HURTS TO NOT TRYEXPERTS POINT OUT THAT SOMEPEOPLE ARE ALREADY FACING MENTALHEALTH CHALLENGES BEFOREENLISTING.THEY ALSO NOTE TRAUMATIC EVENTSCAN HAPPEN HERE ON HOME BASES,FROM VEHICLE INJURIES TO SEXUALASSAULT.THERE'S ALSO THE ISSUE OF LACKOF RESOURCES AND THAT WASSOMETHING WE EVEN REPORTED ONVEFORE THE PANDEMIC.IF YOU'RE LOOKING FORHELP...MOUNT CARMEL HAS PEOPLEAND RESOURCES TO GET YOU INFRONT OF SOMEONE.VISIT THEIR WEBSITE..VETERANSCENTER DOT ORG.FOR MORE INFO ON HOW TO SPOT THESIGNS OF PTSD...VISIT KOAA DOTCOM.ALWAYS WATCHING OUT FOR YOU