Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Afghan War Veteran speaks out on PTSD

June is PTSD Awareness Month, and according to a 2020 Wounded Warrior Project survey , 83% of the veterans the non-profit serves, report living with the symptoms of PTSD.

The survey also found that 30% of those who reported had thoughts of suicide in the last two weeks, and one local veteran feels strongly about helping those suffering.