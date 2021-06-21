PM issues warning on ‘difficult year for travel’
Boris Johnson has played down suggestions that restrictions on foreign travel could be lifted as more people received the coronavirus vaccine.Speaking during a visit to a laboratory in Hertfordshire, the Prime Minister said: “I want to stress that this is going to be – whatever happens – a difficult year for travel.“There will be hassle, there will be delays, I am afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and stop the virus coming back in.”