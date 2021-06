Explosive Scenes As U.S. Warship Is Subjected To Full Ship Shock Trial

Under attack?

Not quite, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R.

Ford is seen completing.

The first scheduled explosive event of full ship shock trials in the Atlantic Ocean, June 18, 2021.

The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm the vessels can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle.