World Music Day 2021: What is the significance and history of this day| Oneindia News

World Music Day is celebrated every year on 21 June.

Popularly called 'Make Music Day' this day marks the importance of music in everyone's life.

World Music Day is celebrated alongside International Yoga Day.

Both music and Yoga play an important role in maintaining sanity for everyone.

