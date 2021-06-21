Andy Burnham's anger over Manchester-Scotland travel ban intensifies
The Greater Manchester mayor has continued his criticism of a Scottish travel ban for parts of the north of England, saying he felt people in his region had been “insulted” by the First Minister’s approach and a lack of consultation.On Friday Nicola Sturgeon said that all non-essential travel from Manchester and Salford would be banned due to rising coronavirus cases.