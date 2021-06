Sturgeon: Labour trying to start ‘spat’

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says she “feels great” after receiving her second dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Glasgow.

She adds that Scottish parliament are discussing shortening isolation periods for people who are double-jabbed and accuses Manchester mayor Andy Burnham of trying to start a “Twitter spat” with her over Scotland’s travel rules.

Report by Taylorjo.

