Australian dad has unique way of playing with red devil cichlid fish

Her dad sticks his hand in the fish tank and waits for Red to swim up to it.

Therese from Australia shows how her dad and her pet red devil cichlid fish named Red like to play.

He grabs Red, lifts it out of the water, and throws Red back inside the tank.

Red continuously swims back to her dad's hand so that he can do it again.

Therese has had Red since it was a baby and has always enjoyed playing with her dad like this, although they don't do it often.

This video was filmed on February 15 and has 33.8 million views on TikTok.