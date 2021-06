E-scooters: Bereaved Mum says helmets should be mandatory

Celine Fraser-Pinnock, the mother of a 20-year-old man killed in a collision between a car and an e-scooter, says she would like to see helmets become legally required headgear for riders.

Ms Fraser-Pinnock also recalls the heartbreaking moment she had to say goodbye to Shakur after he was taken to hospital in Birmingham after the crash, Report by Taylorjo.

