Delta COVID-19 Variant Poses Greatest Risk to Unvaccinated Americans in These States

Delta COVID-19 Variant Poses Greatest Risk , to Unvaccinated Americans in These States.

The Delta variant was first detected in India.

It is currently surging in the U.K. and parts of Europe.

According to new research, the variant is rising at a fast pace in U.S. counties where fewer people have been vaccinated.

While over 45 percent of all Americans have been fully vaccinated, some states are more than 10 percent below the national average.

When we look across the United States, we see wide variance in terms of vaccination rates, Scott Gottlieb, Former Commissioner U.S. Food and Drug Administration, via CNN.

These states include Alabama, .

Arkansas, .

Louisiana, .

Mississippi, .

Tennessee .

And Wyoming.

Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, show very substantial upsurges of infection.

That's based entirely on how much population-wide immunity you have based on vaccination, Scott Gottlieb, Former Commissioner U.S. Food and Drug Administration, via CNN.

Experts continue to maintain that vaccination is the most effective way to defeat the virus.

More than 600,000 people in the U.S. have died in the 500 days since the pandemic began