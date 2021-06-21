Community Demands Justice For Katherine Diop, Young Mother Killed In The Bronx

People in the neighborhood told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon that 29-year-old Katherine Diop was a wonderful, positive light in the community.
They’re devastated by her senseless death and want the public’s help finding her killer.
People in the neighborhood told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon that 29-year-old Katherine Diop was a wonderful, positive light in the community.
They’re devastated by her senseless death and want the public’s help finding her killer.
Community advocates in the Bronx are speaking out after a woman was killed and her brother was injured in a shooting last week...
Friends said Diop was killed after leaving a graduation party for her younger sister on June 16 in Fordham Manor.