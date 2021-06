Home invader poses as police officer in Port St. Lucie, investigators say

Lucie are looking for a man who apparently gained access and robbed a residence's home by acting like he was a cop.

VIOLENT CRIME..

THAT LEFT AMAN... DESPERATELY RUNNING FORHELP LAST FRIDAY.

NOWDETECTIVES TRY TO TRACK DOWNTHE ARMED IMPOSTER BEFORE HECAN STRIKE AGAIN.

WPTV'S DEREKLOWE WITH THE STORY.<< A TREASURE COAST MAN..TERRORIZED IN HIS OWN HOME...HANDCUFFED.... WITH A GUNPOINTED TO HIS HEAD... ALONGTHE SOUTHEAST ASBURY DRIVE.2945 MARINA FRANCO, HELPEDVICTIM CALL 911 HE WASYELLING, ASKING FOR HELP...MARINA FRANCO SAID HERNEIGHBOR RAN TO HER - BEGGINGFOR HELP AFTER BEING ROBBED..BY A MAN POSING AS POLICE.2530 MARINA THAT'S WHAT I TOLDHIM, WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FROMTHE POLICE?

AND HE WAS LIKENO, NO THIS IS NOT THE POLICE.THIS IS A GUY DRESSED AS A COPWHO CAME INTO MY HOUSE.

PORTST LUCIE POLICE SAY THEIMPOSTER..

NOT ONLY WASWEARING POLICE CLOTHING..

BUTALSO HAD A GOLD BADGE AROUNDHIS NECK..

AND A FULL FACEMASK.

HE CALLED OUT THEVICTIM'S NAME... WHILE HEWORKED IN HIS GARAGE..CLAIMING TO HAVE AN ARRESTWARRANT.

3927 RON DAWKINS,NEIGHBOR HE BUYS CARS ANDFIXES THEM OUT THERE AND SELLSTHEM.

ONCE INSIDE - POLICE SAYTHE GUNMAN CUT OFF THE HOME'SELECTRICITY..

TAKING A SMALLSAFE AND GUN... AND RIPPED OUTTHE DOORBELL CAMERA BEFOREGETTING AWAY.

POLICE SAY ITSNOT CLEAR WHAT... IF ANY....RELATIONSHIP THERE WAS BETWEENTHE GUNMAN AND HIS VICTIM..STILL..

IT'S A CRIME LEAVINGFAMILIES ON ALERT... AS POLICEHOPE SOMEONE MAY HAVE CAPTUREDVIDEO OF THAT GUNMAN ON ASECURITY CAMERA.

2904 MARINAFRANCO BEFORE FRIDAY IF A COPKNOCKED ON MY DOOR I WOULDOPEN.

NOW NO... NOW I TALKTHROUGH THE WINDOW.

IN PSLI'M DL.

WPTV NC 5.