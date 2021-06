Detroit is the most segregated city in the U.S., new study finds

Detroit is the most segregated city in the United States, according to a new study that was released Monday from the University of California Berkley's Othering & Belonging Institute.

The report, titled "The Roots of Structural Racism," found that 169 of 209 metro areas in the U.S. have increased their levels of segregation between 1990 and 2019.