Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli stokes another row, says 'Yoga didn't originate in India'| Oneindia News

Hours after the whole world celebrated the International Yoga Day, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has sparked yet another controversy by claiming that yoga originated not in India but Nepal.

This is not the first time that Oli has made such a claim.

Earlier, he stirred up a controversy by saying that Lord Rama was born in Nepal.

#NepalPM #Yoga #KPSharmaOli