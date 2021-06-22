Rahul Gandhi: PM's tears did not save lives but oxygen could have| Covid-19| Oneindia News

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar is not hosting a third front meeting today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a white paper on Covid-19 management while saying its purpose is to help the country prepare for a possible third wave of coronavirus and not to criticise the government.

India recorded under 50,000 new Covid cases in 91 days, with 42,640 new cases.

86.16 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country in the last 24 hours.

Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli, whose controversial remarks last year led to friction between India and Nepal, has now claimed that yoga originated in his country.

