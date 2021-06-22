Polls Open For Primary Day In New York

Polls are now open on this Primary Day.
Many races are on the ballot, including New York City mayor.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
Polls are now open on this Primary Day.
Many races are on the ballot, including New York City mayor.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
The term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio is exiting after eight years in office, leaving the door of Gracie Mansion wide open for a..
By Kerry Chávez and Dr. Ori Swed*
In a recent Air & Space Power Journal, Maj Jules “Jay” Hurst explains how small..