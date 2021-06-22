How To Check if You're Actually Getting a Good Deal on Prime Day

Prime Day runs June 21 through June 22.
You may be tempted to hit that checkout button quickly so you don’t miss any deals today but before you do that, check this out.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Prime Day runs June 21 through June 22.
You may be tempted to hit that checkout button quickly so you don’t miss any deals today but before you do that, check this out.
Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Nintendo isn't one to have great sales. Like, ever. Most of us Switch owners are forced to wait until the holidays or some other..
This soft Sunbeam heated throw blanket lets you curl up and relax without getting chills. Be sure to check out the latest deal on..