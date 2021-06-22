Bitcoin sinks to two-week low as China intensifies crypto mining crackdown| Oneindia News

Bitcoin fell to a two-week low amid an intensifying cryptocurrency crackdown in China.
The largest virtual currency fell 11% to $31,886.
Ether declined 15% to $1,910.
#Bitcoin #China #Cryptocurrency
