Bitcoin sinks to two-week low as China intensifies crypto mining crackdown| Oneindia News
Bitcoin fell to a two-week low amid an intensifying cryptocurrency crackdown in China.

The largest virtual currency fell 11% to $31,886.

Ether declined 15% to $1,910.

