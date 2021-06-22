S&P 500 Movers: FANG, ETSY

Year to date, Etsy has lost about 1.7% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy, trading down 2.2%.

Diamondback Energy is showing a gain of 84.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 2.2%, and Ball, trading up 1.9% on the day.