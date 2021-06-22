It’s especially true for the seven Bureau of Indian Affairs Crow Fire rookies who were sent to the front line on their first day.

The first day at a new job is a momentous occasion.

The first day at a new jobThat's especially true forCrow fire rookies who wereline on day one.

I thoughtor july late, you know, liwildfire season on the crooff early with the buffalothe big Horn mountains.

Wewait for a little bit longpopped up and after sevenrookie school, we're prettday.

So yeah, we're gettinsent to the front line sois something that came asveteran crew members lookbe an early fire season, lright now, just recent yeaany moisture especially apWe rarely have very good fbig horns and it was, it wof the crow tribe.

The Bigthat these rookies now havknowledge to protect the wand the prior years and thsignificance for all of usour heads and find meditata long time.

These mountaispecial to us, drawn to tha special bond.

My familyMy call as were the firstSo it's always been like aTheir footsteps are grandpback and that inspired mydad, we started back in 19seasons and that's what reMy family has been doing inow, my grandparents and mas well as my uncle who isgreat uncle who is a wildalso.

And so I'm just tryitradition whether they door make it a career.

The pwith rookie school.

If theschool, they'll find out inot, if they like it, theyout of it.

Just like me whtried it out, see how it wa career out of it and I lseason where they could usAnd it was like maybe forthe rookies were getting llast year we had like 29 2there's only seven as thelook at the scorched remaiL Canyon reality sets in anext generation of wildlanheard stories from family,all been doing this for 30to go a lot of places you'So I'd advise that if youin the wilderness and stuf