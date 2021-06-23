Horror Crash Claims Nine Girls, One Father in Alabama

EVERGREEN, ALABAMA — Wet weather and hydroplaning wheels are believed to have been the cause of a horrific, fiery crash that left nine girls and one father dead in Alabama over the weekend.

Eight of the nine girls were from a home for abused, neglected and abandoned girls — and they were all traveling in the home's bus when it became sandwiched between two out-of-control eighteen-wheeler trucks.

Here are the details: ABC News reports that nine children were among ten people killed in a horrific Alabama interstate crash on Saturday, June 19.

The crash was described as a "domino effect" crash involving 18 vehicles.

It started when two eighteen-wheeler trucks crashed and sandwiched a bus between them.

One of the vehicles that set off the deadly chain reaction is believed to have hydroplaned on the wet road surface.

The bus was from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a home for abused, neglected and abandoned girls.

Only one of the nine people in this bus, namely the female driver, could be saved by a bystander before a huge fire engulfed the bus.

The surviving driver was also the director of the girls ranch, whose two daughters also died in the crash.

As the chaos unfolded, an SUV with a couple and their child overturned nearby, leading to the death of the father and his baby daughter.

The crash occurred around 2:30 in the afternoon on Interstate 65 in Butler County, Alabama.