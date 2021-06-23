Xi Jinping speaks to astronauts

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday communicated with three astronauts stationed in the country's first space station.Xi visited the Beijing Aerospace Control Center and spoke through a screen with Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo, who were sent into space by the Shenzhou-12 spaceship on June 17.
Xi lauds 'new horizon' for humanity in space chat with astronauts
Beijing (AFP) June 23, 2021
