Saturday, July 10, 2021

Ambergris worth over $260,000 seized by officials in southern India

Ambergis worth over $260,000 was seized by officials in Tamil Nadu, southern India, on June 21.

The waxy substance weighing over 2 kilograms was confiscated in Tiruchendur by police.

During a search of a suspicious vehicle, officials found the ambergris which is worth around $269,483 USD.

