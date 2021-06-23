Paranormal Movie

Paranormal Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: “Paranormal” follows best-selling, self-made novelist Greg Evans struggling through the worse case of writer’s block in his award-winning career.

In a desperate search for inspiration, Greg quickly finds himself immersed in a world he is not prepared to face.

Turning to a group of Paranormal investigators, Greg and the ghost hunting team search for proof and answers yet are unaware they are about to have an experience of a lifetime!

No one will leave the way they came.

Paranormal will peel back the supernatural curtain to reveal how the truth will expose.

Directed by Matt Mitchell Starring John Rutland, Maureen MacDonald, Nick Errato