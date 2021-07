Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and others clicked at the airport

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot in Cape Town.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night.

The contestants happily posed for the paparazzi outside the airport.

