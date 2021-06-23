Court Records Highlight Britney Spears' Long Fight to End Her Conservatorship

According to 'The New York Times,' confidential court records show that Britney Spears had expressed major opposition to her conservatorship years earlier than previously known.

In a 2016 report, a court investigator wrote, “She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her.".

In 2019, Spears told the court that she had felt forced into staying at a mental health facility and performing against her will.

Spears is scheduled to address a Los Angeles court on June 23.

It is unclear whether her remarks will be made public.

According to 'The New York Times,' her father's control of the conservatorship is expected to be a central topic.

