Nicki Minaj urges Michael B. Jordan to rename rum amid cultural appropriation accusations

Nicki Minaj has urged Michael B.

Jordan to change the name of his new rum brand amid accusations of appropriating Caribbean culture.The Black Panther star celebrated the launch of J'Ouvert rum over the weekend, but followers were quick to accuse the actor of cultural appropriation as J'Ouvert is a long-running annual street parade that celebrates Caribbean culture and is held in Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada during Carnival.