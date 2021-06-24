Michael B. Jordan Agrees to Rename Rum Brand After Facing Heavy Criticism

Michael B.

Jordan Agrees to, Rename Rum Brand, After Facing Heavy Criticism.

On Tuesday, Michael B.

Jordan took to his Instagram Story to release a statement concerning his new rum brand.

.

The 34-year-old actor launched the brand earlier this month under the name J’Ouvert.

.

He immediately faced criticism for appropriating Caribbean culture.

The word J’Ouvert is “deeply rooted in Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture” and commonly used on the islands to mark the start of Carnival.

.

Even rapper Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, voiced her opposition to the name.

.

I'm sure MBJ didn't intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive … But now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper, Nicki Minaj, via Insider.

In his Instagram post, Jordan said it was never his intention to “offend or hurt a culture.” .

I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on, Michael B.

Jordan, via Instagram.

After days of “learning” and “engaging" in “community conversations,” Jordan has agreed to rename the brand.

.

We hear you.

I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming.

We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of, Michael B.

Jordan, via Instagram