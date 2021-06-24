Michael B.
Jordan Agrees to, Rename Rum Brand, After Facing Heavy Criticism.
On Tuesday, Michael B.
Jordan took to his Instagram Story to release a statement concerning his new rum brand.
.
The 34-year-old actor launched the brand earlier this month under the name J’Ouvert.
.
He immediately faced criticism for appropriating Caribbean culture.
The word J’Ouvert is “deeply rooted in Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture” and commonly used on the islands to mark the start of Carnival.
.
Even rapper Nicki Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, voiced her opposition to the name.
.
I'm sure MBJ didn't intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean ppl would find offensive … But now that you are aware, change the name & continue to flourish & prosper, Nicki Minaj, via Insider.
In his Instagram post, Jordan said it was never his intention to “offend or hurt a culture.” .
I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on, Michael B.
Jordan, via Instagram.
After days of “learning” and “engaging" in “community conversations,” Jordan has agreed to rename the brand.
.
We hear you.
I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming.
We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of, Michael B.
Jordan, via Instagram