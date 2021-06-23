Nicola Sturgeon: My focus is on tackling Covid-19

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her focus is on trying to steer the country through the pandemic, when asked about Michael Gove’s comments on Scottish independence.The UK Cabinet Office minister said he “couldn’t see” Boris Johnson agreeing to an independence referendum before the next general election, adding it is “foolish” to discuss it while the country is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.