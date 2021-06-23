Subway’s Tuna Sandwich Contains No Identifiable Tuna, According to ‘NY Times’ Test

'The New York Times' recently bought 60 inches of Subway tuna sandwiches from three different store locations in Los Angeles.

The tuna was then removed from the sandwiches, frozen and sent to a commercial food testing lab.

'The New York Times' paid for a PCR test to see if the food contained one of five tuna species.

The lab found "no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA.".

Therefore, we cannot identify the species, Lab spokesperson, to 'The New York Times'.

A lab spokesperson told 'The New York Times' , that there were two different possibilities for their findings.

One, it’s so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn’t make an identification, Lab spokesperson, to 'The New York Times'.

Or we got some and there’s just nothing there that’s tuna, Lab spokesperson, to 'The New York Times'.

In January, a class-action lawsuit was filed in California, also claiming the chain's sandwiches don't actually contain tuna.

In February, 'Inside Edition' had a Florida-based lab test tuna sandwiches from three locations in New York.

That test did in fact confirm tuna was in the sandwiches.

In an email to 'The New York Times,' Subway maintains... .

... [that it] delivers 100 percent cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests, Subway, via email to 'The New York Times'