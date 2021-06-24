Be Part of the Olympic Games

This year's highly anticipated Olympic Games are set to begin next month, and SEGA of America is inviting everyone to join the fun early with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 The Official Video Game of the upcoming Summer Olympics, out now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStations 4 & 5, Xbox One, Steam for PC, and Google Stadia.

What's really awesome is that Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 offers aspiring Olympians of all ages a chance to pursue their gold medal dreams at home or online.

The game has 18 different arcade-style Olympic events that can be played solo or with family and friends.

Events include classic Olympic competitions like hurdles and the hammer throw, team sports like baseball and basketball, and newer events like sports climbing and BMX biking.

There's something for every Olympic fan.

Players can use the game's avatar creator to choose from more than 50 different costumes and hundreds of customization options to build the Olympic athlete of their dreams. Players can even suit up as Sonic the Hedgehog or Miraitowa, the official mascot of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games!