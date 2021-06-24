Pope Francis shakes hands with Spider-Man

How did Spider-Man get to meet the Pope and hand him a mask?
CNN’s Jeanne Moos untangles the web behind the photo that’s become a web sensation.
How did Spider-Man get to meet the Pope and hand him a mask?
CNN’s Jeanne Moos untangles the web behind the photo that’s become a web sensation.
Spider-Man was at Pope Francis' weekly audience Wednesday (6/23). The hero even met the pope and gave him a Spider-Man mask. The..
Vatican Media.
Vatican City, Jun 23, 2021 / 06:35 am (CNA).
At his general audience on Wednesday, Pope..
Mattia Villardita, a 28-year-old Italian who dresses up as Spider-Man, attends the general audience at the Vatican, June 23, 2021...