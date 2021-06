Britney Spears urges judge to end controversial guardianship under her father | Oneindia News

US pop singer Britney Spears urged a judge to end a controversial guardianship that has given her father control of her affairs since 2008 during an emotional court hearing Wednesday.

Britney said, 'I just want my life back.

It's been 13 years and it's enough'.

