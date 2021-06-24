Timelapse reveals lengthy queues as Hong Kong's Apple Daily sells its final edition

Timelapse footage revealed lengthy queues in Hong Kong as the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily sold its final edition.

Timelapse footage revealed lengthy queues in Hong Kong as the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily sold its final edition.

Hundreds were seen queuing in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 24) in Mong Kok to get their hands on the newspaper's last ever edition after 26 years.

Apple Daily's final front page headline was: "Hong Kongers bid a painful farewell in the rain."