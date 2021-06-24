Will Smith Reveals Details of Upcoming Memoir, ‘Will’

Will Smith is set to release his first book ever.

'Will,' which is available for pre-order, will be published on November 9.

It is co-authored by ‘New York Times’ bestselling author Mark Manson.

The book's cover art was painted by New Orleans artist Brandan “Bmike” Odums. .

Smith highlighted Odums’ intricate process on social media.

Y’all gotta see how @bmike2c made the art for my book ... There’s levels to it!!

5 layers, each repping a different stage of my life…Beautiful!, Will Smith, via Instagram.

According to the book’s website, 'Will' readers will journey through Smith’s life, from his early years in West Philadelphia to his emergence as an actor.

The memoir will be an “epic tale” of Smith’s “inner transformation and outer triumph.”.

This memoir is the product of a profound journey of self-knowledge, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind, Via willthebook.com.

In a statement, Smith provided his own perspective on the book, saying he’s “conquered [his] own mind.”.

Once you’ve learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience, Will Smith, via willthebook.com