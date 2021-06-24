SCOTUS Rules in Favor of Cheerleader Who Cursed Online

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled eight to one in favor of a Pennsylvania teenager in a case involving the First Amendment.

Brandi Levy published a profanity-laced post on Snapchat when she was 14 and failed to make the cheerleading team.

She was punished by administrators of her school when they found out about it.

Levy sued her school, citing a violation of her right to free speech.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Beyer wrote the majority opinion.

It might be tempting to dismiss (the student's) words as unworthy of the robust First Amendment protections discussed herein, Justice Stephen Breyer, Majority Opinion, via CNN.

But sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary, Justice Stephen Breyer, Majority Opinion, via CNN.

The school itself has an interest in protecting a student's unpopular expression, especially when the expression takes place off campus, Justice Stephen Breyer, Majority Opinion, via CNN.

America's public schools are the nurseries of democracy, Justice Stephen Breyer, Majority Opinion, via CNN.

Levy, now 18 and attending the University of Bloomsburg, responded to the Court's ruling.

I never could have imagined that one simple snap would turn into a Supreme Court case, but I'm proud that my family and I advocated for the rights of millions of public school students, Brandi Levy, via CNN.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the lone dissenting opinion.

[Students] who are active in extracurricular programs have a greater potential, by virtue of their participation, to harm those programs, Justice Clarence Thomas, Dissenting Opinion, via CNN