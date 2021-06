Possible side effect of Covishield/AstraZeneca vaccine: Guillain-Barre Syndrome | Oneindia News

Europe and UK are investigating a rare nerve-degenerating disorder in some people after likely taking the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.

Reports suggest seven cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome were reported from a medical centre in Kerala as well, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India.

