No talk of Euro 96 semi in England camp ahead of Germany clash

Jordan Henderson has revealed there has been no talk of Euro 96 and England’s semi-final defeat to Germany despite the two nations being paired together again 25 years later.

Current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate memorably missed a penalty as Germany won at Wembley en route to lifting the trophy.Now Southgate will be aiming to mastermind victory over the same opponents a quarter of a century later, with England and Germany meeting in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 next Tuesday.