How will the bipartisan infrastructure deal be paid?

President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan agreement on the infrastructure deal.
CNN’s Ryan Nobles details how the package will be paid for.
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as traders were encouraged to see a bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending as well..
President Joe Biden said he has agreed to a deal on infrastructure with a bipartisan group of senators after White House officials..