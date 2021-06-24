Boston Hospitals Announce COVID Vaccine Requirements For Employees

Multiple Boston hospital networks announced there will be a future COVID vaccine requirement for their workers.
WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Multiple Boston hospital networks announced there will be a future COVID vaccine requirement for their workers.
WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Multiple Boston hospital networks announced Thursday that there will be a future COVID vaccine requirement for their workers.
A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by 117 employees at a Houston-area hospital challenging the hospital's vaccine..