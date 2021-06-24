Dad dumbfounded by stepson’s ‘humiliating’ Father’s Day gift: ‘I almost cried’

A man can't seem to connect with his 16-year-old stepson, and it's become truly upsetting.He explained the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.Despite him putting in the effort, his stepson doesn't seem interested in bonding.Whenever the teenager does give him attention, it usually turns out to be a prank.But on Father's Day, the Reddit poster believes his stepson took the jokes too far ."Father's Day, I took my wife and my stepson and stepdaughter to [my in-law's] house for breakfast," he wrote.For once, his stepson gave him a gift."I opened the box and saw a stinky, old sock of mine that I lost a couple of months ago placed inside," he said."My stepson encouraged me to show everybody what he's got me.

I just got up and walked out of the room silently while my stepson was laughing behind me"."What he did felt so humiliating I almost cried.

My wife is upset that I left".Reddit users thought the stepson was being hurtful."You shouldn't have to put up with this," a person commented