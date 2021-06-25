Many feared dead in Miami condo building that partially collapsed

The incident is reported to have at least 1 dead and more than a dozen injuries.

A condominium building collapsed partially in Surfside, Florida on Thursday, June 24 around 1:30 a.m.

An unknown number of people are still missing, and rescue is still underway.

Officials are fearing many are dead.

This is a developing story.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @urbanliving305, @AkakpoJamal, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.