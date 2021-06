PRESS CONFERENCE: Gov. DeSantis gives update on deadly condo collapse in Surfside

At least one person is dead and 51 people are unaccounted for after a multi-story condo building partially collapsed in southern Florida's Miami-Dade County early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/state/florida-building-collapse-updates-at-least-1-dead-several-injured