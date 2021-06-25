Menlo Park Fire Chief: Time Is Short in Search for Survivors of Condo Collapse

Rescuers in Surfside, Florida worked throughout the night to locate dozens of people still unaccounted for after a condo collapsed without warning early Thursday morning.
Maria Medina reports.
(6-24-21)
Rescuers in Surfside, Florida worked throughout the night to locate dozens of people still unaccounted for after a condo collapsed without warning early Thursday morning.
Maria Medina reports.
(6-24-21)
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Florida authorities are without news of 99 people who may have been inside a beachfront apartment block that..