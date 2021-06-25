Meet 'Luka Dogric' the Croatian terrier with superb ball control

This terrier from Croatia has remarkable football skills leading some to dub him "Luka Dogric" after the national team captain.

This terrier from Croatia has remarkable football skills leading some to dub him "Luka Dogric" after the national team captain.

Footage filmed on June 3 on the island of Rab shows Lui repeatedly heading the ball to one of his owners.

"Lui makes us laugh every day," said owner Adrina Peric.

"He loves cats, surfing and jumping into the sea," she added.