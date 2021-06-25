Hancock resists calls to resign over reports of affair with close aide
Hancock resists calls to resign over reports of affair with close aide

Matt Hancock has apologised for breaking social distancing rules after he was pictured kissing a close aide in his Whitehall department.However, the Health Secretary made clear he intended to resist calls for his resignation following reports he was having an extramarital affair with Gina Coladangelo, who he appointed last year.