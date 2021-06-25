Majestic noctilucent clouds shimmer in stunning timelapse filmed in Spain

The footage that was captured on June 24 shows the rare cloud formations glow as the sun rises over the city.

A group of noctilucent clouds shimmered in a stunning timelapse filmed in Soria, Spain.

According to the filmer, the clouds were at an altitude of 80,000 metres.

Noctilucent clouds consist of ice crystals and can only be seen when the observer is in the Earth's shadow and the clouds are still in sunlight.